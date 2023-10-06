News you can trust since 1837
Here are the top 11 places in Lancaster for great pub grub according to our readers

Which Lancaster pub do you think serves the best pub grub?
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST

We put this question to you – our readers – on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages.

And you were quick to respond with many recommendations for hostelries where you think a good lunch is on the menu.

Here are your top 11 recommendations.

The Toll House Inn is one of the most popular good pub grub venues with our readers. Mandy Finan, Judy Camp, Paul Fisher and Amanda Livesey are among those who give it the thumbs up.

1. Toll House Inn, Penny Street

The Toll House Inn is one of the most popular good pub grub venues with our readers. Mandy Finan, Judy Camp, Paul Fisher and Amanda Livesey are among those who give it the thumbs up. Photo: Google

The Merchants is also another favourite. Among those signing its praises is Silvia Perruzza, who said: "Best pub food I’ve had in a long time."

2. Merchants, Castle Hill

The Merchants is also another favourite. Among those signing its praises is Silvia Perruzza, who said: "Best pub food I’ve had in a long time." Photo: Submit

The Wagon & Horses is another popular choice. Paul Worden, Darren Mills and Daniel Abbott are among those who rate its food.

3. Wagon & Horses, St George's Quay

The Wagon & Horses is another popular choice. Paul Worden, Darren Mills and Daniel Abbott are among those who rate its food. Photo: Wagon & Horses

Andrew Hodgson said: "Had a nice meal in the Sun hotel, reasonably priced and great service especially with the at table buttons easy and relaxed."

4. The Sun, Church Street

Andrew Hodgson said: "Had a nice meal in the Sun hotel, reasonably priced and great service especially with the at table buttons easy and relaxed." Photo: Google

