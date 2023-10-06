Here are the top 11 places in Lancaster for great pub grub according to our readers
Which Lancaster pub do you think serves the best pub grub?
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
We put this question to you – our readers – on our Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Facebook pages.
And you were quick to respond with many recommendations for hostelries where you think a good lunch is on the menu.
Here are your top 11 recommendations.
