Morecambe chippy is finalist for top UK Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year award

The top 40 finalists for Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year 2024 have been announced with Westgate Fish & Chips making the list.

The golden moment has arrived where the National Fish and Chip Awards serves up the announcement of the UK’s Top 40 entries for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year category.

This year’s nomination process saw fish and chip businesses from across the UK entering the National Fish and Chip Awards, with the sole aim of scooping the coveted crown to be named Britain’s best.

Westgate Fish & Chips of Morecambe have made the shortlist for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year award. Picture: Westgate Fish & Chips

The judging panel – made up of the industry’s ‘a-fish-onados’ – put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer, and more.

While further judging rounds will be performed to see which businesses progress to the next stages, the finalists for the Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year have now been whittled down to 40.

Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make. However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”