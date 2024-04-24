13 rare pictures of Morecambe's grand old Super Swimming Stadium in its heyday

Do you remember Morecambe’s Super Swimming Stadium?
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 10:24 BST

One of the grandest of the 1930s modernist seaside lidos, the massive structure measured 396 feet by 110 feet and was said to be the largest outdoor pool in Europe when it opened in 1936.

The venue could accommodate 1,200 bathers and 3,000 spectators, and became the home of the hugely popular Miss Great Britain competition with heats and the finals regularly taking place there.

For 40 years, the stadium provided pleasure for thousands, both visitors and residents, but as tastes and opinions changed and the stadium began to leak, concerns grew about its future.

The bulldozers finally moved in and by Easter 1977, the stadium was super no more.

Below you’ll find 13 pictures that bring back memories of the magnificent Super Swimming Stadium in its heyday. We hope you enjoy them.

Swimmers of all ages pose for a picture at the old swimming stadium in Morecambe.

1. Super Swimming Stadium memories

Swimmers of all ages pose for a picture at the old swimming stadium in Morecambe. Photo: Submit

Bathing beauties at the Super Swimming Stadium during a scene from the 1960 film, The Entertainer, which was filmed in Morecambe.

2. Super Swimming Stadium memories

Bathing beauties at the Super Swimming Stadium during a scene from the 1960 film, The Entertainer, which was filmed in Morecambe. Photo: Courtesy of David Rattigan

The Super Swimming Stadium lit up for the illuminations.

3. Super Swimming Stadium memories

The Super Swimming Stadium lit up for the illuminations. Photo: Submit

Packed crowds at one of the heats of the beauty contests which were a regular attraction at the stadium.

4. Super Swimming Stadium memories

Packed crowds at one of the heats of the beauty contests which were a regular attraction at the stadium. Photo: Submit

