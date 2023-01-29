News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

30 pictures take us back to happy days at Morecambe's Super Swimming Stadium, Bubbles and Dome - the site of Eden Project Morecambe's new home

The Morecambe promenade site on which the town’s Eden Project will stand is set to be transformed beyond all recognition.

By Debbie Butler
2 minutes ago

Eden Project Morecambe is scheduled to open in 2026 complete with mussel shell-shaped exhibition pavilions, indoor and outdoor activities, and extra events through the summer.

But the land on which the new attraction will sit has already had an interesting past having housed Morecambe’s former Super Swimming Stadium, The Dome entertainment venue, and Bubbles indoor swimming pool and outdoor water park.

Here we take a trip down memory lane with 30 pictures from our archives showing people enjoying various events through the years at this landmark site.

1. Bubbles

Youngsters enjoying the Big Splash at Bubbles leisure pool in Morecambe during a Lancaster Leisure Services Playscheme.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Bubbles and The Dome

An aerial view of Bubbles and The Dome.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Bubbles and The Dome

Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe on Thursday evening.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Bubbles

Michelle Douglas splashes into Bubbles for free with her Residents' Passport.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Morecambe