The Morecambe promenade site on which the town’s Eden Project will stand is set to be transformed beyond all recognition.

Eden Project Morecambe is scheduled to open in 2026 complete with mussel shell-shaped exhibition pavilions, indoor and outdoor activities, and extra events through the summer.

But the land on which the new attraction will sit has already had an interesting past having housed Morecambe’s former Super Swimming Stadium, The Dome entertainment venue, and Bubbles indoor swimming pool and outdoor water park.

Here we take a trip down memory lane with 30 pictures from our archives showing people enjoying various events through the years at this landmark site.

1 . Bubbles Youngsters enjoying the Big Splash at Bubbles leisure pool in Morecambe during a Lancaster Leisure Services Playscheme. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Bubbles and The Dome An aerial view of Bubbles and The Dome. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Bubbles and The Dome Fireworks light the night sky above Bubbles and The Dome in Morecambe on Thursday evening. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Bubbles Michelle Douglas splashes into Bubbles for free with her Residents' Passport. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales