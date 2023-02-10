News you can trust since 1837
31 nostalgic photos take us dancing through the years in Morecambe and Lancaster

In its heyday, Morecambe had plenty of places where people could go dancing including the piers, the Winter Gardens ballroom and the Floral Hall.

By Debbie Butler
53 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 3:47pm

The district also has a long history of holding major dance festivals and there are plenty of dance schools where children can take their first steps into the dancing world.

Dance continues to take a major role today in many local events including the Vintage by the Sea festival with many people also enjoying dancing at The Platform in Morecambe.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look through our photo archives for pictures related to Lancaster and Morecambe’s dancing past. We hope you enjoy our selection of nostalgic dance photos through the years.

1. Queen's visit

The Ludus and Mashango Dance Group from Heysham and Morecambe High Schools who performed a dance involving Eric's theme song, Bring Me Sunshine, for the late Queen when she visited Morecambe to unveil the Eric statue on July 23, 1999.

Photo: National World

2. Ballet honour

Pupils of Lancaster and Morecambe Academy of Theatre Arts (LAMATA), Laura Jayne Brown, left, Simon Daly and Jennifer Cliff, who were awarded British Ballet Organisation scholarships which allowed the youngsters to attend sessions with some of the country's top dance teachers.

Photo: National World

3. Three of a kind

Three young dancers from Alysia Gilda School of Dance, Bolton-le-Sands, from left, Peter Kneale-Jones, William Boyes and Alex Doolan, who played the part of scarecrows in the show, School Daze, which took place at The Dome, Morecambe.

Photo: National World

4. Irish dancers

Irish dancers, Charlotte Davies, Tara Hellier and Holly-Jayne Brierley, at Morecambe Dance Festival.

Photo: National World

