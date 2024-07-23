11 of the best shops for pies and pasties in Lancaster and Morecambe to try in 2024 if you haven't already

In fact, Brits are responsible for the invention of most of the pies that we know and love today. Sweet or savoury - there’s a pie for every occasion.

Following in the great British tradition, Morecambe and Lancaster have their fair share of places to get a good pie.

So, in no particular order, here are 11 of the best places where you can buy a decent one.

1 . Susan's Pies One of Morecambe’s best loved pie shops, Susan's Pies was established over 30 years ago and uses long standing family recipes. Find them at 168 Lancaster Road, Morecambe LA4 5QP.Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Tracy's Tracy's friendly cafe at the heart of Heysham village has earned a reputation for its fabulous home-made pies. Find them at 44 Main Street, Heysham LA3 2RW.Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Bare Village Butchers & Deli A family owned and run business. The deli counter offers a delicious selection of pies, pasties and sausage rolls. Find them at 49 Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe LA4 6BY.Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Kennedys Butchers The pies are home-made at the family business, which opened its doors in 1996. Find Kennedys at 48 Regent Road, Morecambe LA3 1TE.Photo: Google Photo Sales