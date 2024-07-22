Carnforth garden centre barista makes it through to finals of professional championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carnforth barista is causing a stir after making the shortlist for the finals of professional championships taking place later this year.

Renowned Lake District-based coffee roastery, John Farrer & Co (Kendal), launched their first professional barista championships in April.

Since then, professional baristas from coffee shops across the region have been pitting their knowledge and skills against each other across six heats.

Now Farrer’s – reputed to be the oldest coffee roasters in the UK – have announced the six finalists for their inaugural Farrer’s Barista Champion 2024 award.

Nina Hibberd from Bay View Garden Centre, Bolton-le-Sands.

Making the grade is Nina Hibberd from Bay View Garden Centre, Bolton-le-Sands.

During the heats, Nina and the other competitors were put through their paces during a two-hour test of their professional knowledge and skills.

Judges including Farrer’s Barista Trainer Michaela Hudson assessed each of the competitors across several criteria, including how they went about setting up their workstations to how well they produced a signature coffee-based alcohol-free beverage of their choice.

Rob Baines, Farrer's General Manager.

‘’We’re delighted to be able to announce the finalists for our first-ever Barista Championship,” said Rob Baines, Farrer’s General Manager.

"It’s been a closely fought competition so far with some serious coffee brewing skills being showcased. Now all that remains is for us to see who will claim the overall title – good luck to each of our finalists.’’

The final will take place on October 2 at Farrer’s dedicated Barista Training Suite located at their Kendal Roastery & HQ on Shap Road, Kendal,.

Judges will be Beverage Standards Association trainers, John Skinner and Martyn Herriott, in conjunction with Farrer’s General Manager Rob Baines, Head Roaster Che Oxenham and Trainer Michaela Hudson.

The championship winner will receive the winner’s trophy for a year, a Sanremo Zoe Two Group Compact Espresso Coffee Machine worth £5,000 for their business, the opportunity to make their very own coffee blend, and a three-day City & Guilds Level 2 VRQ Course and hamper with Farrer’s coffees and more.

The runner-up will receive a runner’s up certificate, a one-day BSA Level 1 Course, and a hamper brim full of Farrer’s coffee and tea-related goodies. Each of the four other finalists will also receive a selection of Farrer’s goodies marking their achievement in getting to the final.

The other five finalists are Charlie Edgar from Lowther Castle & Gardens, Newtown, Penrith; Luke Klein from Boaters Bar, Bowness; James Greenwood of Freshers Café, Ambleside; Emma Cartwright from 2 Sisters Café, Plumgarths and Katie Jackson of Brew Brothers, Kendal.