Lancaster's very first Mexican cocktail bar and restaurant set to open soon

It’s fiesta time… a little bit of Mexico is coming to Lancaster.

South American themed cocktail bar and restaurant, Los Banditos, will be opening its doors to a new and colourful culinary experience when it launches in Church Street.

The venture – located in the former Molly’s restaurant and more latterly, Bier and Twist, which moved to Market Street – will initially create up to 15 new jobs and will bring authentic elements of South American food to the town.

“We want to bring a fiesta atmosphere to the place and also something that is accessible for Lancaster’s market to the people here,” said Jake Brindley, one of the business’ creators.

Work under way on the new Los Banditos in Church Street, Lancaster. Picture: Los Banditos

“There’ll be a big South America theme. There will be various different areas within the building, themed in different ways – a bespoke wooden cocktail bar at the entrance, reconstituted wine barrels made into tables with our branding on them and things like that.

“We will have North American style booth seating, wall murals by local mural artists. The downstairs area will have a second mini Cubanisto-style cigar bar themed area and that will open up into the garden with wooden festoons and trellises built outside.

“The whole theme of the place is to create a South American Fiesta atmosphere, it wants to be fun, lively and the place to be – and trendy, modern and forward thinking. We are keeping sustainability in mind and young people in mind.” ,

The Church Street premises are being transformed into South American themed cocktail bar and restaurant, Los Banditos. Picture: Los Banditos

Mariachi bands, Salsa dancers and other live performances will add to the experience – with plenty to keep even the younger members of the family entertained during the day.

“The whole atmosphere will be welcoming throughout the day,” said Jake. “We expect to see families come here and enjoy it. We will have really top notch Mexican food, kids’ menus, fun interactive things for the young – and as the evening goes on, it will transform into a cocktail bar and a lively atmospheric place.”

All four of the men behind the venture are from the area – something that’s important to Jake.

He said: “It’s our home, we are all from the Lancaster area. I cut my teeth in hospitality in Lancaster. It's a place that we feel we understand the market.”

Los Banditos is currently hiring staff. Check out their Facebook page.