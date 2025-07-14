Police are urging drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6 this morning - just days after a separate incident saw 14 motorists dangerously drive the wrong way to avoid tailbacks.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill between junctions 32 (Preston) and 33 (Lancaster), with emergency services - including an air ambulance - at the scene.

Police have warned that the motorway is likely to remain closed “for some time” today.

Police urged drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6 | National Highways

In addition, the A6 roundabout at junction 33 (Preston Lancaster Road) is also shut and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed.

“We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.

“At this stage, our priority is responding to the collision, and we will bring you updates when we are able to.”

Recent wrong-way driving incident prompts renewed warning

Today’s call for patience follows an incident last Thursday when 14 drivers turned around and drove the wrong way on the M6 near Lancaster to avoid crash-related delays.

The incident occurred just before midnight near junction 34 while emergency teams responded to a collision.

As traffic built up, the group of drivers opted to exit via the previous junction - directly against oncoming traffic.

Police strongly condemned the move, calling it both reckless and obstructive.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “To the 14 people driving the wrong way down the motorway at J34 of M6 due to tailbacks from a collision, your notice of impending prosecution is in the post.

“Not only did you delay officers dealing with the incident you caused a significant risk to those who did as they should.”

The force added that the drivers' actions significantly hindered emergency efforts.

Each motorist is now facing a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP), with potential charges including dangerous or careless driving.

Consequences could include fines, penalty points or even court appearances