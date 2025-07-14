Lancashire roadusers are being advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion route after a serious collision has closed the M6 in both directions.

Emergency services including the air ambulance are dealing with a collision on M6 between Preston and Lancaster.

National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management and a details of the diversion route have been issued.

Plans are being made to release traffic caught within the closure.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion route:

Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)

At the roundabout take the first exit at A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood

Follow the A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton,Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)

Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham M6

Follow the M55 to re-join the M6 J32, heading south towards Birmingham

A National Highways spokesman said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. “