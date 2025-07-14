M6 LIVE: Air ambulance lands at crash scene between Preston and Lancaster
Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene.
Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.
The force said the A6 roundabout (Preston Lancaster Road) is also closed at junction 33 and is advising motorists to seek alternative routes this afternoon.
M6 closure as air ambulance lands at scene of Lancs crash
- Southbound closed between Preston and Lancaster
Watch: Drivers share video from scene of M6 'pile-up' in Lancashire
M6 crash prompts plea from police after previous wrong-way incidents
Police are urging drivers to remain patient after a serious crash on the M6 this morning - just days after a separate incident saw 14 motorists dangerously drive the wrong way to avoid tailbacks.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed.
“We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.”
Today’s call for patience follows an incident last Thursday when 14 drivers turned around and drove the wrong way on the M6 near Lancaster to avoid crash-related delays.
Find the full story HERE.
Drivers face long delays on M6
Witnesses share images of the scene on closed M6
Highways England give update on when traffic will start moving on M6
M6 and A6 closures after serious crash between Preston and Lancaster
Plans to release trapped traffic
National Highways say emergency crews are working on plans to release traffic caught within the closure on the M6 in both directions.
National Highways give update to backlog on M6
National Highways say emergency crews are working on plans to release traffic caught within the closure on the M6 in both directions.
Diversion route set for traffic affected by crash on M6
