Luxury Lancashire wedding venue, hotel and pub for sale - for knockdown price
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Mill at Conder Green, near Lancaster, is on the market for offers in the region of £2.5m.
The price is a reduction of nearly £500,000 since it first went on the market in 2022. At that time, the Lancaster Guardian reported the sale was due to the owner’s retirement.
For your money, you get a pub/restaurant area with seating for approximately 90 people, 21 contemporary ensuite bedrooms, a fully self-contained function area for approximately 120 capacity with private bar, patio and lawned gardens.
Located on the lower ground floor are a beer cellar, wine store, dry goods store, staff rooms, laundry room, utility and boiler rooms.
Externally there a number of outside trading areas with stone flagged patios and a lawned beer garden all with views on the canal and Bowland Fells and a car park to accommodate approximately 60 vehicles.
Finances
According to agent Everard Cole, the 12 months turnover to March 31, 2022 was £1,287,707 (split wet 25 per cent, food 44 per cent and rooms 31 per cent). There was a gross profit margin of 78 per cent and adjusted profit of £372,973.
Rating
The four star venue is highly-rated on both Tripadvisor and Google Reviews, with 4.5/5 scores on both platforms. Customers praise the helpful staff and clean rooms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.