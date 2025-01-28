Storm Eowyn: dramatic pictures of fallen trees as high winds batter Lancaster

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 09:50 BST
Trees have come down in Lancaster as Storm Eowyn rages across the district today, Friday.

A large trees has fallen in Willow Lane, Lancaster, which is blocking the road close to the roundabout, while another is also blocking a pathway in Williamson Park.

Lancaster City Council have advised people to steer clear of Williamson Park today, and have closed the cafe and other facilities.

They also advise not entering Happy Mount Park in Morecambe.

A tree also came down in Torrisholme Road earlier today, but this has now been cleared and the road reopened.

County Highways are currently at the scene in Willow Lane to saw up and safely remove the tree across the road.

Thanks to Mia Dixon, Denise Cooper and Lancaster City Council for these dramatic photos of the fallen trees.

