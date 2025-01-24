Lancaster park cafe and facilities closed due to Storm Eowyn

The cafe and facilities will be closed today, Friday.

Williamson Park cafe and other facilities have been closed due to the high winds battering the district today, Friday.

Lancaster City Council has also advised people not to visit the park because of the adverse weather conditions.

A spokesman said: "Due to the current high winds and potential dangers that they pose, we have taken the decision to close the cafe and facilities at Williamson Park as a safety measure.

"We recommend that you do not visit the park today."