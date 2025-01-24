Lancaster park cafe and facilities closed due to Storm Eowyn

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 10:25 BST
The cafe and facilities will be closed today, Friday.The cafe and facilities will be closed today, Friday.
The cafe and facilities will be closed today, Friday.
Williamson Park cafe and other facilities have been closed due to the high winds battering the district today, Friday.

Lancaster City Council has also advised people not to visit the park because of the adverse weather conditions.

A spokesman said: "Due to the current high winds and potential dangers that they pose, we have taken the decision to close the cafe and facilities at Williamson Park as a safety measure.

"We recommend that you do not visit the park today."

Related topics:Lancaster City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice