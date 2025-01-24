Major Lancaster road closed due to fallen tree

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Torrisholme Road from the junction with Owen Road, Lancaster is currently closed due to a fallen tree, said police.

A police spokesperson said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open.

"As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”