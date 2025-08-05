Police have released CCTV footage of Daniel Burba captured on CCTV walking into a petrol station moments before causing his son's death by dangerous driving.

(Warning contains distressing images)

Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe, was sentenced earlier today to 10 years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving of his 14-year-old son who was killed in a crash on the M6.

14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, April 20, after the Peugeot van in which he was a passenger left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and crashed into a tree.

Images also released by police show the devastating aftermath of the crash.

Burba, who was also banned from driving for 14 years and five months and told he must take an extended re-test if he ever wants to get behind the wheel again, should not have been driving the Bipper for many reasons.

Weeks before the fatal collision he had been told he was not allowed to drive because of a medical condition, having been diagnosed with epilepsy. This condition was made worse by the use of illegal drugs.

However, he was found to be four times over the limit for cocaine and its derivative benzoylecgonine. He was also found to have traces of amphetamine in his system.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said he had suffered an epileptic fit moments before the collision, aggravated by his use of cocaine.

They said: “Burba only holds a provisional driving licence and was also not insured to drive the Bipper.

“Other motorists described the Bipper to be driving with its hazard lights flashing and in an ‘erratic manner’ and in excess of the 70mph speed limit.

“This led to a subsequent loss of control where the Bipper sharply veered to the left, leaving the carriageway to the nearside and up the grass embankment where it struck a tree.”

The force of the collision caused the vehicle to roll over.

Ryan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, with a Home Office Post Mortem examination concluding that he died as a result of head injuries.

Burba was taken to hospital but was discharged later in the week, and subsequently arrested upon his release from hospital.

He was then charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed, causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured and drug driving.

‘He would have changed the world’

His mum Kim said that he wanted to be a policeman and would’ve changed the world. | Katie Denwood

In a victim impact statement to the court, Ryan’s mum Kim said: “My heart is broken and I don’t see it healing.

“I haven’t grieved properly because I feel if I start to let myself go, I’ll never stop, so even though I’m struggling daily, I’m also trying to be strong for my two daughters.

“I feel that no amount of time Daniel will serve will ever be enough for taking Ryan’s life. Not only did he take my boy’s life, he took my boy’s future.

“My boy will never grow and be a father, go to work and follow his dreams or travel. He didn’t even get to finish school. He hasn’t ever had a chance to experience life.

“It’s so unfair because Ryan did have a beautiful heart. He wanted to be a policeman. He would have changed the world.”

She added: “He made it a better place in the short time he was here. He made everyone smile who came into contact with him. He had a smile that lit up the room.

“Daniel has taken all that and more. Daniel has taken a precious son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend and cousin. He had so much to live for.

“The fact that Daniel knew he wasn’t allowed to drive due to his seizures, plus a lack of licence and insurance is just disgusting.”

Sgt Martin Wilcock, Senior Investigating Officer at Lancs Road Policing Unit, added: “No sentence will ever make up for any loss of life, particularly in these tragic circumstances.

“However, Daniel Burba will have the rest of his life to reflect upon the catastrophic consequences his decision to consume drugs and then get behind the wheel have had. Sadly, his son will not.”