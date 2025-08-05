Dad of tragic teen Ryan Liam Morgan killed in M6 crash sentenced to 10 years in prison
14-year-old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, who was a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, April 20, after the Peugeot van in which he was a passenger left the southbound carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 and crashed into a tree.
His dad Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, who suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital but was discharged, pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured and driving without a license.
Paying tribute, grieving mum Kim Morgan, who is originally from Lancaster, but now lives in Kendal, has said her family has been left in a pit of grief ever since her son’s death and that their ‘hearts have a hole that will never heal'.