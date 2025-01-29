Morecambe man jailed after raping 16-year-old girl

Jonathon Downie.

A Morecambe man has been jailed after raping a 16-year-old girl after he lured her back to his flat.

Registered sex offender Jonathon Downie was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to rape at Preston Crown Court.

Downie’s victim was at a party on August 7 2024.

Downie, after luring her back to his flat, gave her alcohol, and started sexually touching her. She told him to stop.

Despite her pleas for Downie to stop, he continued to rape her.

Eventually, the victim managed to push him away. Downie proceeded to ask her “did I rape you?”

When she replied “yes, why didn’t you stop when I told you to?”, he responded “are you going to get me done?”

An investigation commenced, and Downie was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with, rape and sexual assault.

Downie, 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to rape at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years in custody.

DC Charlie Brown, of Lancashire Police’s Rape And Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Downie’s victim has been incredibly brave, and has shown immeasurable strength, despite her young age.

“Downie is a predator, and his behaviour is perverted. I welcome the sentence handed down on him.

“This sickening behaviour will never be tolerated in Lancashire. To any victims of a sexual offence, please come forward. We will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.

“If you, or someone you know have been a victim of a sexual offence, please report to us on 101. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.”