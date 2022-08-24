Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of an explosion on Mallowdale Avenue at about 2.40am on May 16 2021.

Emergency services attended and found two houses collapsed with serious damage to a third property.

Tragically toddler George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died as a result of the blast.

George Hinds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George’s parents were also injured, although thankfully not seriously. They were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A criminal investigation was launched in the days following the explosion and detectives, assisted by gas experts, identified the cause of the explosion as a gas pipe which had been cut inside number 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

In October, police made four arrests in connection with the investigation and in December Sharon Greenham, 52, and Darren Greenham, 44, both of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, were charged with manslaughter and theft from a meter/automatic machine.

Today, Wednesday August 24, Darren Greenham appeared before Judge Robert Altham, Honorary Recorder of Preston, and pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and theft offences. He was remanded back into custody to be sentenced at a later date.