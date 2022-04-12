Fox suffers serious head injuries after den is dug up in Heysham
Lancaster Police’s Rural Task Force is investigating after a foxes’ den was dug up and a fox left with serious head injuries.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:55 pm
Morecambe Area Police reported that the incident happened on Tuesday morning on Heysham Moss, not far from Meldon Road. The fox was unfortunately taken to a vets and put down.
Police are now appealing for any information from members of the public to assist them.
If you know any information regarding this matter please get in touch on 101.