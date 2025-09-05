BOTB presenters Christian Williams (right) and Katie Knight (left) with the Robert Everson and his wife Carleane in front of their new dream home | BOTB

An ex-soldier turned lorry driver has scooped an £880,000 house in Suffolk after entering BOTB’s 99p prize draw — but he’s opting for the cash

An Army veteran who now works as a lorry driver has had his life changed completely after winning an £880,000 house in a 99p prize draw.

Robert Everson, 48, from Darlington, had been playing online competitions with the prize draw firm BOTB for years, and when a film crew turned up at his house he initially thought he had won a car.

But BOTB presenters Christian Williams and Katie Knight opened the boot of the Land Rover he thought he had won to reveal his prize was actually a brand new four-bedroomed family home in the Suffolk countryside.

Robert, who spent 20 years serving in the Army, said: "This cannot be real. Never in this world did I think I would win and own a house in Suffolk.

"I’m speechless. People like us dream about this and today it’s come true. I’ve never been lucky in life, but today that has changed.”

Robert pops a cork to celebrate his life-changing win | BOTB

After learning of his life-changing win, Robert and his wife joined the BOTB team on a train down to Suffolk to see the house for the first time, where they were given a full tour of the property, including its large kitchen, spacious family dining area and generous garden.

When he first set eyes on the property, Robert was overcome with emotion. “Wow, unreal,” he said. “This is amazing. I’m ready to cry. It didn’t seem real at first - it was just a ticket to me.

"But now I’ve seen it, words can’t describe how I’m feeling. It’s life-changing.”

Despite his love for the new house, Robert, who currently rents his property, is planning on taking the cash alternative instead.

He said due to his wife's work commitments, the family wants to continue living up north.

“The cash means we can buy a cheaper house, be mortgage and debt-free and help the kids out,” he added.

Robert and Carleane were wowed by the house, but they're planning to take the cash alternative instead | BOTB

Christian said: “A huge congratulations to Robert for winning this stunning home.

“His reaction was just priceless. It’s such a life-changing prize, and it was an honour to hand him the keys.

“We even brought along the Land Rover Defender as a decoy because we know it’s something he’s entered for, but the look on his face when he realised it was actually a house was unforgettable.”

Katie added: “Robert’s reaction was incredible, and you could see the disbelief in his eyes.

“Moments like this are why we love what we do at BOTB.

“After 20 years serving his country, we’re so thrilled to see Robert and his family enjoy a well-deserved new chapter in their life.”

