Green light on the cards as plans for 158 new homes in Carnforth are set to be discussed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build 158 new homes on the edge of Carnforth could be given the go-ahead later this month.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals to build new houses on land between Brewers Barn and the A6070 North Road were previously granted planning permission in 2020, but permission later expired before work began.

Applicant Robert Hughes has now submitted a new hybrid application to Lancaster City Council to build 71 homes, along with a further outline application for up to 87 homes. Plans include public open space provision and infrastructure.

The plans have been reduced from an original 195 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How some of the houses might look.

Lancaster City Council planning officers have recommended that the plans be approved, subject to conditions which include funding towards outdoor sports facilities and young persons' provision.

The proposed site is a 7.4 hectare greenfield site on the edge of Carnforth, between existing homes to the east (Whernside Grove and Browfoot Close) and the A6070 to the west. The site is around 1km east of the town centre.

A council report says: "Given the significant undersupply of housing within the district, it is considered that the benefits of the proposal, in connection with both the full and outline application, do outweigh the harm caused through the loss of open countryside, the localised moderate adverse landscape and visual effects and the design and amenity concerns set out in this report."

Houses would be built in a range of styles and sizes ranging from one-bed apartments to four-bed family homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A layout of how the housing scheme could look.

As part of the full planning application, 30% (21) of the 71 houses are proposed as affordable homes.

Carnforth Town Council has raised objections to the scheme, centred around concerns with pedestrian access, emergency access points and road safety issues.

However, an earlier objection by County Highways has been withdrawn, subject to contributions and conditions to support sustainable travel and mitigate the impacts of the development, including a £12,000 Travel Plan contribution and £15,000 in Right of Way improvements to footpaths.

Lancaster City Council has consulted with neighbouring residents on five separate occasions, with the most recent consultation in February. The council received a total of 37 objections to the scheme.

Lancaster City Council's planning committee will discuss the plans at Morecambe Town Hall on Monday October 28.