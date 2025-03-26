Lancaster dad takes on 21-mile challenge to raise funds for mental health charity

A Lancaster man is taking on a 21-mile challenge to raise funds for mental health charity Mind, and to inspire others facing tough times.

Having battled anxiety and depression since leaving school, Joshua Brandwood’s mental health journey took a devastating turn in 2017 he and his wife lost their first baby due to a birth defect.

After the heartbreaking decision to terminate the pregnancy, Joshua struggled with a loss of purpose and thoughts of giving up.

"I felt like I didn't want to be here any longer, and felt all sense of purpose was gone," he said. "However, with immense support from family, friends, and my doctor, I decided life was worth living, and I’m so grateful to have two beautiful, healthy children now."

Despite recent success as a freelance photographer, including for the Lancaster Guardian and for the Royal Family – capturing images inside Buckingham Palace and photographing the King, Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other senior members of the royal family, many of which have been featured in national newspapers and on the Royal Family’s social media channels – Joshua continues to struggle with depression, an unhealthy relationship with food, and weight gain.

"I’m tired of looking in the mirror and asking myself, 'What have I become?’ It’s time to do something about it," Joshua said. "I’m both excited and nervous about taking on the biggest physical challenge I’ve ever done, but I’m determined to push through."

Recently, Joshua completed his first two-mile run in years, a milestone that went viral on social media, receiving 223,000 views and support from figures such as Dragon's Den star Duncan Bannatyne.

His journey then took another turn when Marcus Skeet, who is known as ‘The Hull Boy,’ reached out.

Skeet, a mental health campaigner also battling depression, is running 1,600km from Lands End to John O’Groats this April in a bid to raise funds for Mind.

Joshua will join Skeet on day 23 of his challenge, running between Lancaster and Kendal, to help him reach his £20,000 fundraising goal.

All proceeds will go directly to Mind.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-the-full-length-of-the-uk-for-mental-health