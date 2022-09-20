Public meeting to be held on plans for new Lancaster school

Lancashire County Council wants to develop a new school for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties.

There are currently no primary special schools for children with such needs in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

If given the green light, the school would open in September 2023 at the former Firbank Children's Centre in Firbank Road.

Firbank Children's Centre in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public meeting will be held to discuss the plans for a 54-place school on Wednesday October 12 at 4pm at the Firbank Children's Centre.

A public consultation is currently under way and you can give your views here until December 2.

"We are seeking your views about our proposal to establish a new co-educational primary special free school to meet the needs of children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties in Lancaster and whether you think this is a good idea," the consultation document says.

"We want to assure you that we will give careful consideration to all your comments and opinions. Your comments and opinions will be valuable and contribute to formulate and finalise the local authority's specification for a new school."

As we reported in June, the facility would be the first of its kind in north Lancashire, if it is ultimately approved.

It is hoped that it would benefit youngsters between the ages of five and 11 who live in the north of the region and currently attend independent or non-maintained special schools.

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet gave the go-ahead to starting the process of establishing the school, which would have to be a free school academy under government rules.

The new school is expected to be able to accommodate pupils across six main classrooms and two other rooms for youngsters who require smaller teaching groups.

Under the government-mandated process for establishing a new school, the county council is responsible for funding any building work and providing the site. The authority also has to invite proposals from potential sponsors, one of which will be chosen to operate the facility once it opens.