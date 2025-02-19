Nearly one million UK children fell victim to online scams last year alone 👨‍💻

A new study has found hundreds of thousands of young teens fell victim to online scams last year

It has left many feeling anxious

An online harm specialist says there are several tell-tale signs a child is being caught up in a scammer’s web

There is also plenty parents can do to help stop them getting scammed in the first place

Online gaming is a fun and popular hobby for many young people, but it’s also a minefield of scammers eager to part them with their pocket money.

New research from Vodafone has found that nearly one million UK children aged 11 to 16 fell victim to scams in the last year, with 13-year-olds were the most likely to be affected. The study found that the average financial loss for these young victims of online scams was around £100.

But the hidden emotional cost could often be much higher, with almost seven in ten young people (69%) saying they had become anxious after falling victim to online scammers.

Catherine Knibbs, a cybertrauma and online harm specialist with Children and Tech, has teamed up with Vodafone to help parents recognise the tell-tale signs their child might have fallen victim to online scammers - as well as share her expert advice on what to do if that happens.

Here’s what she had to say:

Signs your child may be the victim of an online scam

Ms Knibbs said that a sudden change in behaviour could be a key indication that your child may be getting scammed online. “Often with children, it's the behaviour that communicates when there's a particular issue,” she added.

Nearly seven in 10 scammed children are left feeling anxious as a result | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Here are some of the common signs she warned parents should be on the lookout for:

Being more secretive, especially with their phone or other devices Emotional dysregulation - or struggling to control their emotions Seeming upset, scared or embarrassed Suddenly talking about a new online friend a lot Downloading or using other chat platforms or messaging apps to talk about favourite games Asking you for new in-game extras - especially those that a friend has created A sense of urgency around buying these in-game extras

What you can do to keep them safe

Fortunately, Ms Knibbs said that there is plenty that parents can do if their child has been the victim of a scam to support them. If they start showing these signs, she said it’s important that parents don’t get frustrated with their child, and instead let them explain what has happened and why.

“An open dialogue is the best way to discuss online issues,” she continued. “Parents must recognise that their child is going to be having very big feelings, and it may be difficult seeing their child upset, scared or ashamed. Be compassionate as a parent and allow space and time for your child to tell you exactly what's happened.”

If they start behaving secretively, she recommended parents talk to them about what they might be keeping to themselves - rather than shying away from asking questions about who they are talking to online.

You can also help stop them from getting scammed in the first place, by talking to them about types of scams and other risks that come with being online so that they are more alert to the dangers. This may also mean they will be more willing to talk to you if they think they have fallen victim to one.

Knowing who they are talking to - and where - is also important, with Ms Knibbs warning that chat groups, apps and forums are often used by scammers to identify potential victims. “I think most young people are approached in what we would call direct messaging,” she said.

“It's not necessarily in the public space, such as a game itself, where other people can see and safeguard. It’s in private environments, such as instant and direct messages, that a scammer might try to speak with your child. As a result, it's often out of sight.” Children may believe they are speaking to a genuine friend, which is why she said it is vital that parents feel able to ask whether anyone on a gaming platform has asked their child to chat on a private messenger app, or anywhere else.

If your child is suddenly urging you to buy upgrades or in-game extras for them, Ms Knibbs said you should question why - and what the hurry is. “Scams in popular online games may include offering upgrades, for example the creation of new ‘skins’, but asking for payment ahead of the item being sent. Children and young teens might send over the money before realising they’ve been duped.

“Often, once the scammer has completed their task, they’ll quickly try to delete these private messages, erasing their online footprint,” she continued. “To avoid this, parents should sit with their child and ask them what the urgency is for them, and why they can’t wait a week or two.”

Setting house rules around social media use and who children are allowed to chat with - as well as regulating how often they are able to spend real money on online games - can also protect them. Finally, many online platforms, apps and devices have a range of parental safeguarding tools, which Ms Knibbs said “can be really helpful in keeping children safe”.

“These safeguards can be a helpful ally when fighting online scammers,” she added. “Have an honest conversation with your child, so they understand exactly why these parental safeguarding tools are being set and how they can protect them. Children may feel they are being restricted, but an open dialogue with parents - explaining exactly why the software will be used - can help your child feel like they’re involved in the process.”

You can visit Vodafone’s digital parenting hub for more tools and resources, including an online safety toolkit created with NSPCC which guides families through online safety conversations, and Vodafone’s free children’s eBook featuring new fables for the digital age. Vodafone is also supporting Global Action Plan’s call on the Government to make the internet safe by design. Parents can support this by asking their local MP to stand up for online safety. Visit www.globalactionplan.org.uk/safer-internet to take action.

