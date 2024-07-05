Looking back: 39 fabulous retro pictures of Ripley School in Lancaster

This picture gallery of retro pictures found in our archives might just interest you.
The photos all feature events at the school through the years starting in the 1950s to more recent times.
Making some noise, Ripley school leavers party in Lancaster city centre.Photo: Steve Pendrill
Ripley School Choir 1957. Left to right. Back row: Baxter, Malcolm Bartholomew, ???, ???, ???. Next row: ???, Derek Rowland, Hebblethwaite, ???, ???, Woodend, Malcolm Greenwood, Peter Kellet. Next row: Trevor Hanson, ???, Brian Wilson, Dave Shuttleworth, Reid, Alan Wright, Michael Stewart, Peter Ward, Charlie Yates. Seated: Terry Smith, David Steele, Brian Wilson, ???, Mr Daykin (headteacher), Mr Soar (teacher), Albert Hogg, ???, Ken Lund, Alan Salisbury. On floor: Keith Emery, ???, Vic Jewitt.Photo: Submit
Twin sisters Lizzie and Martha Dacombe with Jersey cow Cadbury and her six-week-old calf Aero who were taking part in the school nativity.Photo: Adrian Murray
Friends of Ripley School, Claire Saxton, Lyndsey Brown, Holly Roberts and Abbie Ireson.Photo: Adrian Murray