Looking back: 28 nostalgic Lancaster Royal Grammar School pictures

By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jun 2024, 15:33 BST
Are you an old grammarian? If you are, these retro pictures may bring back memories of your former school.

Our photos show Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupils and staff through the years.

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone.

Class 4S of Lancaster Royal Grammar School in 1988.

1. LRGS memories

Class 4S of Lancaster Royal Grammar School in 1988.Photo: Submit

Jeanette Rawes with her colleagues, headteacher Andrew Jarman, husband Jim and son, Andrew, at her retirement presentation after 30 years working in catering at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

2. LRGS memories

Jeanette Rawes with her colleagues, headteacher Andrew Jarman, husband Jim and son, Andrew, at her retirement presentation after 30 years working in catering at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.Photo: Garth Hamer

Lancaster Royal Grammar School students who received conditional offers to Oxford and Cambridge.

3. LRGS memories

Lancaster Royal Grammar School students who received conditional offers to Oxford and Cambridge.Photo: Garth Hamer

Representatives from Reach Out to Africa, Sunshine Orphanage Egypt, Stepping Stones Nigeria and North West Air Ambulance receive cheques for £2,500 from Lancaster Royal Grammar School, with Headmaster Andrew Jarman and pupils.

4. LRGS memories

Representatives from Reach Out to Africa, Sunshine Orphanage Egypt, Stepping Stones Nigeria and North West Air Ambulance receive cheques for £2,500 from Lancaster Royal Grammar School, with Headmaster Andrew Jarman and pupils.Photo: Submit

