School memories: 46 pictures of Central Lancaster High from the 1990s through to the 2010s

By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 16:33 BST
Many thousands of pupils and teachers have passed through the doors of Central Lancaster High since it opened.

Here we feature just a few of them with pictures from our archives taken after 1986 when Central Lancaster High School emerged following an amalgamation between Castle and Greaves Secondary Modern Schools.

You might also like: Looking back: 28 nostalgic Lancaster Royal Grammar School pictures

Year 7 pupils with models made out of Blu Tack during an animated maths exercise taken by Pete Neaves from Anim8.

1. Central Lancaster High School memories

Year 7 pupils with models made out of Blu Tack during an animated maths exercise taken by Pete Neaves from Anim8.Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Josie Milston (far left) who was retiring after 25 years as a cook at Central Lancaster High School pictured with her catering colleagues, Ann Coulton, Marion Tyson, Christine Robey, Veronica Roberts and Carmel Lynch.

2. Central Lancaster High School memories

Josie Milston (far left) who was retiring after 25 years as a cook at Central Lancaster High School pictured with her catering colleagues, Ann Coulton, Marion Tyson, Christine Robey, Veronica Roberts and Carmel Lynch.Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Supt Bernard Kershaw presents pupils with a prize winning cheque for £1,000 as the winning SCATS team.

3. Central Lancaster High School memories

Supt Bernard Kershaw presents pupils with a prize winning cheque for £1,000 as the winning SCATS team.Photo: TERRY BROMLEY

Photo Sales
The Better Muted rock band from Central Lancaster High School, Chris MacNeil, Adam Hartley, Matthew Canty and Tom Diffenthal with friends Nick Latham, Estelle Thornber, Roisin Doherty-Snell and Becky Binning, who were performing at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.

4. Central Lancaster High School memories

The Better Muted rock band from Central Lancaster High School, Chris MacNeil, Adam Hartley, Matthew Canty and Tom Diffenthal with friends Nick Latham, Estelle Thornber, Roisin Doherty-Snell and Becky Binning, who were performing at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page