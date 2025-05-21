Lancaster Businesswoman arrives in London on 4000 mile charity walk
Local supporters traveled down to walk 20 miles from Watford to Trafalgar Square with Ruth. In addition supporters in Watford waved them off, and members of Greenwich Palestine Solidarity Campaign met them at Marble Arch to walk the final stretch.
Amir Afzal, aged 82, who walked part of the route with Ruth said “So wonderful to see a young woman dedicated to justice and raising awareness of the plight of Palestinian people”.
Leila Grieves, a Christian with Palestinian heritage from Arnside, said "Having joined Ruth on Day 1 of her Big Trek for Palestine, I jumped at the opportunity to join her again walking from Watford to Trafalgar Square. It was so wonderful to see everyone coming together to support Ruth and what she is going for Medical Aid for Palestine. We were overwhelmed by the kindness and solidarity of strangers. Ruth’s Big Trek 4 Palestine is so inspiring”
Ruth, who has already raised more than £14,500 said “I have been blown away by the support I have received so far. Its been an amazing experience meeting so many people, from so many different backgrounds, united in their desire to do something to support Palestinians. Its been a privilege to walk with people. We have talked about so much, including our deep grief about what is happening in Palestine”.
Ruth arrives in Dover on Friday 23rd May, and travels to France to start her long walk through mainland Europe on Saturday.
You can follow Ruth’s journey on facebook and instagram @bigtrek4palestine
You can donate https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine