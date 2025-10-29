Best autumn show this year says judge at Overton

The 58th Overton village autumn show held on Saturday 25th October saw a very high standard of horticultural exhibits. The judge felt it was the best he’d seen this autumn.

The Westmorland and North Lancs Federation blue ribbon for the best horticultural exhibit was won by Tim Wingate from Overton for a collection of 4 types of vegetables. The gardening shield for most points in vegetables was won my Martin Ellam from Alkholme and the Jean Smith trophy for most points in flowers was won by Chris Nightingale from Aughton. The chairman of the society expressed his thanks for the continued sponsorship of Ratcliffe and Bibby Solicitors