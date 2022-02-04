Three Lancaster venues among those celebrated at Lancashire Tourism Awards

Marketing Lancashire hosted almost 400 tourism and hospitality partners and colleagues at the new orangery at Stanley House Hotel & Spa, where guest presenter Tez Ilyas, headline sponsor UCLan and destination sponsor Blackburn with Darwen Council celebrated the winners of the 2021 awards.

The Lancaster House Hotel won runner-up awards in both the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism and Large Hotel of the Year categories.

Moss Wood Caravan Park at Cockerham was also a runner-up in the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism category.

Leighton Hall.

And Leighton Hall scooped runner-up awards in the Small Visitor Attraction of the Year category, while the Carnforth venue's visitor co-ordinator and senior guide, Pam Shread, was a runner-up in the new Unsung Hero category, which was introduced this year to recognise the work of individuals or groups throughout the pandemic.

“But we have gained something too – the undeniable truth that the Lancastrian spirit will never be defeated, and the recognition, finally, that this great county is nothing without its tourism and hospitality businesses.

“When you were forced to close your doors, everyone realised how much they were missing, and how big an impact on the quality of life in Lancashire that the visitor economy makes.

Lancaster House Hotel.

“There is absolutely no shortage of pride, passion and ambition in this room, and myself and the Marketing Lancashire team look forward to working with you to support the county’s tourism and hospitality sector to thrive once more.”