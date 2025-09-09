Plans to build new housing in Lancaster city centre have taken a step closer.

Lancaster City Council has kickstarted an early market engagement exercise for the St Leonard’s Gate upper and lower car parks as part of plans to create new affordable housing for local people.

The 0.9-hectare site – collectively known as Coopers Fields due to the area’s historic association with the brewery trade and barrel making – has long been identified for future housing as part of the Canal Quarter development.

The initial exercise is designed to test market interest from organisations with the appetite and ability to work in partnership with the city council to deliver affordable and social housing.

The council says it will also shape how any future formal development opportunity could potentially be structured to meet the council’s objectives.

"However, the council is committed to ensuring that no development will take place until actions set out in its Lancaster City Centre Car Parking Strategy are delivered,” said a spokesperson.

"Assurances are in place that overall car parking capacity in the city centre can be maintained at a sustainable level.”

Council plans to build housing on car parks in Lancaster have raised alarm in some sectors and especially within the business community, with some fearing the proposed changes could sound the death knell for many local traders.

Long-standing businessman Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph & Co clothing store in Cheapside, says an increase in city centre housing and less focus on parking facilities could mean shoppers begin to look elsewhere.

Coun Peter Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for Lancaster Regeneration and Local Economy, said: “The regeneration of the Canal Quarter is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape a key part of our city and provide much needed affordable housing.

“St Leonard’s Gate is central to this vision, but we are equally clear that housing here can only come forward once we are confident that there is a sustainable and balanced provision of car parking to maintain city centre accessibility.”

The earliest that construction could start on the St Leonard’s Gate site is 2027.

The market engagement will run until October 17. More information is available at https://www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/054546-2025.