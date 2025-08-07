Lancaster businessman shares fears for city centre's future amid concerns over lack of parking

A longstanding businessman has shared his concerns about the future of Lancaster city centre as a thriving shopping area.

Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph & Co clothing store in Cheapside, fears changes proposed by the city council could sound the death knell for many local traders.

An increase in city centre housing – as seen in the plan for homes to be built on the Nelson Street car park site – and less focus on parking facilities could mean shoppers begin to look elsewhere, he says.

"I'm not one to scaremonger and nor do I subscribe to conspiracy theories, but serious changes are afoot, and the threat is from within – our own city council,” Paul said on his Totally Local Lancaster page on Facebook.

Paul Cusimano fears for the future of Lancaster city centre businesses.

“The hope is that having more people living in the city centre will increase foot traffic and support for local businesses.

“But the trick here is the trade-off. Will the economic boost be greater by replacing parking spaces with homes?

“A good strategy would involve putting things in place before one removes something.

“Castle View car park (formerly Park Safe) has been closed now for over two years, with a loss of 287 spaces. It is now being stated, by council, that it expects it to be back online in early 2026, following previous claims of 2024 and 2025.

Paul Cusimano.

“By the end of this calender year, we are likely to lose a further 126 parking spaces with the closure of Nelson Street car park. To mitigate this loss, the CPS [council parking strategy] seeks to expand two existing car parks, the largest increase in numbers is to be at Kingsway car park, adding 100 to its current 16.

“Kingsway car park is over 800m away from the nearest pedestrianised zone access, Cheapside, at its most direct route. This involves crossing the main arterial roads of Caton Road, Parliament Street and North Road/Cable Street.

“The alternative would be to walk along the cyclepath, go under the underpass that brings you out near Sainsbury’s, from where one can go through the supermarket’s car park, crossing Cable Street, or continue on the cyclepath onto St George’s Quay. This option is a kilometre minimum.

“Edward Street is also earmarked to be expanded by up to 60 spaces.

Edward Street car park forms part of the council strategy. Photo: Google

“Therefore, it is quite likely that we'll be down 329 spaces by the start of 2026.

“St Leonards Gate car parks (upper and lower) account for 203 car parking spaces, which may be removed by 2027 – not that far away.

“The council have "aspirations" to maintain 1,400-1,500 car parking spaces, which currently stands at just shy of 1,600, if Castle View re-opens. These aspirations also include 100 spaces at ‘Moor Lane 4’, but these will be limited to evenings, weekends and Bank Holidays.

“Where are the other sites and are they going to be conducive to sustain, let alone attract, visitors?

“If they are serious about protecting our city centre, why hasn't any work, or even plans, been submitted/started for Kingsway and Edward Street car park expansions?

“I have been told that local authorities do not have any obligation to protect a business community, but they surely have an obligation not to damage them.

“It's beginning to feel like we're living on a hope and a prayer.”