Lancaster shop owner shares concerns amid closure of two city businesses in four days
Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph & Co clothing shop in Lancaster, has shared his fears on the Totally Local Lancaster page on Facebook, which he runs.
In his plea, he laments the loss of some businesses, including Tinbox Angel and Misso Lounge, who both announced closures in the last week.
"It's nearly four years ago that we had concerns about the future of our independent businesses, being in the second lockdown," he said.
"We sought to keep them in your thoughts and highlight what we had, rather than find people had turned more to online shopping whilst sat at home bored during the November lockdown. You gave us such incredible support.
"Following the third lockdown most businesses enjoyed a good year, albeit saddled with the extra borrowings they took on as a result of the pandemic.
"These loans are still being paid back and are likely to be for a further five years, in most cases.
"Then came the worst financial crisis, in my opinion, which is aptly named the 'cost of living' crisis, since post World War Two.
"Households and businesses nationwide have had their finances drained, through no fault of their own.
"Lancaster has always remained resilient, largely, I believe, because if its strength of independent businesses along with our large employers such as the city council, the NHS, our schools, L&M College, universities and the power station.
"But the squeeze on the household finances is relentless and the impact its having on businesses is reaching critical."
Paul expressed his sadness at hearing the fate of two popular independent Lancaster businesses this week.
"Two announcements that have rocked me were made in a four day period," he said.
"On Saturday, it was announced that TinboxAngeluk was to close, and this was followed on Wednesday by the reported closure of Misso Lounge. These were two fabulous businesses.
"To lose such discerning businesses does demonstrate how vulnerable and fragile the economy is, and this has left me feeling totally disillusioned.
"People's dreams shattered. Jobs lost along with enormous amounts of money.
"This is an extremely challenging time for everyone; employed, self employed, unemployed or retired, and now more than ever, we must all find ways to support each other, and hope that what we can do, makes a difference.
"The only message I can offer to help the businesses is ... DON'T SPEND MORE: SPEND LOCAL."
Lancaster residents were quick to support Paul's views, including Amanda Gallagher from Tinbox Angel, who said: "I hope this is just a small setback for Lancaster.
"Sadly, things have changed. Maybe Lancaster wasn’t ready for me, or I didn’t push hard enough. Rising costs and constant obstacles from the council made it difficult for my business to succeed.
"The journey over the last five years has left me drained in every way. Small businesses need more than just consumer support, they need empathy from those in charge too.
"The struggle is real. Our landscape is changing, and unless we as consumers say no to it, it is only going to get worse. Be careful for you wish for."