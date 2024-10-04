Lancaster shop owner shares concerns amid closure of two city businesses in four days

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 15:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Lancaster shop owner has aired his concerns at the loss of popular businesses, and urged people to 'shop local' as much as possible.

Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph & Co clothing shop in Lancaster, has shared his fears on the Totally Local Lancaster page on Facebook, which he runs.

In his plea, he laments the loss of some businesses, including Tinbox Angel and Misso Lounge, who both announced closures in the last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's nearly four years ago that we had concerns about the future of our independent businesses, being in the second lockdown," he said.

Shoppers in Lancaster city centre. Photo: Kelvin StuttardShoppers in Lancaster city centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Shoppers in Lancaster city centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"We sought to keep them in your thoughts and highlight what we had, rather than find people had turned more to online shopping whilst sat at home bored during the November lockdown. You gave us such incredible support.

"Following the third lockdown most businesses enjoyed a good year, albeit saddled with the extra borrowings they took on as a result of the pandemic.

"These loans are still being paid back and are likely to be for a further five years, in most cases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Then came the worst financial crisis, in my opinion, which is aptly named the 'cost of living' crisis, since post World War Two.

Paul Cusimano.Paul Cusimano.
Paul Cusimano.

"Households and businesses nationwide have had their finances drained, through no fault of their own.

"Lancaster has always remained resilient, largely, I believe, because if its strength of independent businesses along with our large employers such as the city council, the NHS, our schools, L&M College, universities and the power station.

"But the squeeze on the household finances is relentless and the impact its having on businesses is reaching critical."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paul expressed his sadness at hearing the fate of two popular independent Lancaster businesses this week.

Amanda Gallagher from Tinbox Angel, which closed earlier this week.Amanda Gallagher from Tinbox Angel, which closed earlier this week.
Amanda Gallagher from Tinbox Angel, which closed earlier this week.

"Two announcements that have rocked me were made in a four day period," he said.

"On Saturday, it was announced that TinboxAngeluk was to close, and this was followed on Wednesday by the reported closure of Misso Lounge. These were two fabulous businesses.

"To lose such discerning businesses does demonstrate how vulnerable and fragile the economy is, and this has left me feeling totally disillusioned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"People's dreams shattered. Jobs lost along with enormous amounts of money.

"This is an extremely challenging time for everyone; employed, self employed, unemployed or retired, and now more than ever, we must all find ways to support each other, and hope that what we can do, makes a difference.

"The only message I can offer to help the businesses is ... DON'T SPEND MORE: SPEND LOCAL."

Lancaster residents were quick to support Paul's views, including Amanda Gallagher from Tinbox Angel, who said: "I hope this is just a small setback for Lancaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Sadly, things have changed. Maybe Lancaster wasn’t ready for me, or I didn’t push hard enough. Rising costs and constant obstacles from the council made it difficult for my business to succeed.

"The journey over the last five years has left me drained in every way. Small businesses need more than just consumer support, they need empathy from those in charge too.

"The struggle is real. Our landscape is changing, and unless we as consumers say no to it, it is only going to get worse. Be careful for you wish for."

Related topics:LancasterFacebookJobs
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice