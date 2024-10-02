Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster restaurant that serves Arabian cuisine is closing down due to spiralling costs.

Misso Lounge, which opened in the former Waterstones book shop on the corner of King Street in Lancaster in March 2023, announced on Facebook that they would be closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant’s speciality was Arabian and Mediterranean tapas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Misso Lounge said on Facebook: “Misso Lounge began in early 2020. Our dream was to bring our native cuisine to Lancaster. A fusion of Arabic and Mediterranean flavours served in an opulent, yet comfortable surrounding.

Misso Lounge in Lancaster is closing its doors due to spiralling costs.

“We found some great premises elsewhere, but being from and in love with Lancaster and it's community, we wanted to set up here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To provide a comfortable, welcoming, social space for all where one could work, study, dine or celebrate. A home from home.

“We worked tirelessly to ensure the reality met with our dream, right down to the smallest detail.

"Yes, we had our fair share of challenges. Firstly, with the building. Then the lockdowns, which were followed by further building issues.

Misso Lounge in Lancaster specialised in Arabian and Mediterranean tapas.

"Throughout our endeavours, our determination was unwavering, and that has been repaid to us a million times over.

“Our wonderful staff, who became like family to us, were utterly amazing. They gave Misso their all, and their love of the job was evident and commented upon daily. We can not thank them enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To all those who dined with us, celebrated with us, we thank you also. Your enjoyment and gratitude have been so humbling and will forever stay with us as fond memories.

“Incredibly, many of our loyal customers have already reached out to us and are just as upset as we are. This is a testament to the strength of community Lancaster has.

“It is all of this that has made the already extremely difficult business decision, even more difficult. Sadly, this wasn't the right time for us with all the spiralling costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were never going to compromise on our standards, nor were we going to raise our prices.

“We have made some wonderful friends, and as we have now closed the Lounge curtains, we want to once again thank all of you who have supported us.

“However, this is not a final goodbye. We are already planning our next adventure, so keep a look out.” Isam, Deena and family.

People responded to the news on Facebook and complimented the restaurant.

Gemma Leigh said: “What an incredible loss to Lancaster , I for one will be looking out for your next adventure . You are an amazing family with so much to offer the world. Keep your heads held high and we will see you soon.”

Kelly Lewis said: “That's such a shame, wonderful restaurant and lovely family. All the best for the future.”