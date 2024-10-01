Popular leather goods business which had shop in Lancaster announces closure after 10 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a leather goods shop has announced it is to close after 10 years.

Tinbox Angel made luxury handcrafted bags and accessories, and was set up by owner/designer Amanda Gallagher initially working from a small touring caravan, the ‘Tinbox’, making goods with a sewing machine known as ‘Angel’ left to her by her mother.

In 2016 a purpose-built workshop was constructed in Amanda's garden and later turned into a second workshop, and in 2019, Tinbox Angel moved into a unit at the Covered Yard in King Street, Lancaster, before moving to Clawthorpe Hall Business Centre in Burton-in-Kendal earlier this year.

However, Amanada has now announced her decision to close the business.

Tinbox Angel owner/designer Amanda Gallagher.

In a statement on Facebook, she said: "As I take this step, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my incredible followers and supporters who have journeyed with me over the past decade.

"You are truly amazing! I’ve cherished every moment spent creating for you, knowing that you appreciate the love and effort that goes into every piece.

"What an incredible journey it has been - from my simple Tinbox in the garden to the amazing workshop here at Clawthorpe!

"I never expected this moment to arrive, but navigating a business in today’s climate is quite challenging, and I believe the timing is crucial.

"We are entering a period where skills are mainly overlooked, and with the increasing costs of raw materials, it’s disheartening to see so many 'niche' businesses closing down, but it is the way of world and it is what the majority of people want.

"Earlier this year, I moved from Lancaster to give the business some breathing space and take stock. Unfortunately, shortly after, I faced a cyber attack on my social media, which temporarily halted my momentum.

"It became clear to me that it was time to hang up my apron and focus on enjoying life. After running a business since I was 23, these past few years have been the toughest I’ve ever encountered.

"I'm leaving on a high note, filled with wonderful memories and friendships forged with so many of you. You are my people - possessing values and ethics that are truly rare. Please never change; the world needs more like you!

"So, with a mix of nostalgia and excitement for what lies ahead, I’m ready to say goodbye. Thank you all for an incredible journey!’’

All existing orders will be fulfilled, and the ‘Ready to Ship’ section of their website will contain new items leading up to Christmas.

Customers are also asked that if they have any vouchers, they are redeemed as soon as possible.

Amanda later added: "I am truly grateful for the amazing support and encouragement I received yesterday. While it hasn’t changed the outcome, it will certainly bring comfort in the poignant weeks ahead.

"Making yesterday's announcement felt risky, but honesty is so important to me. I originally planned to wait until closer to Christmas, but many of you are eager to order, so I wanted to be transparent. I’ll keep the order books open for another week or so, so please don’t hesitate!

"The response has been overwhelming, and since I produce everything myself, each item takes considerable time. I had anticipated fewer orders, but it’s been the opposite. Thank you all!"