Lancaster sees rising demand for flexible storage as housing pressure grows

A growing number of Lancaster locals are ditching storage units in favour of more flexible options.

As property prices and rental costs continue to rise in Lancaster, demand for affordable, flexible storage is quietly growing - and a new generation of storage providers is stepping in to meet the need.

In particular, “by-the-box” storage models are gaining popularity with Lancaster locals. These services allow residents to store individual boxes, rather than renting out an entire storage unit - a model well suited to the needs of Lancaster students, renters, and small business owners. Some providers even collect and return the boxes on demand.

Rents Rising, Space Shrinking

The average property price in Lancaster hit £195,000 in early 2025, according to the latest UK House Price Index. Meanwhile, private rents have risen by more than 9% year-on-year, with the average monthly rent now standing at £755.

For many residents, that’s making storage a necessity. Whether they’re in between moves, renovating, or simply running out of room.

Local letting agents say they’ve seen more tenants inquire about storage options during tenancy changes.

Students and Graduates Driving Seasonal Demand

With over 16,000 students at Lancaster University, there’s always a seasonal ebb and flow of belongings.

For students leaving the city during the summer, but planning to return, storage can be a stress - especially without access to a car.

The Box Co., which recently expanded its offering into Lancaster, provide door-to-door box collection, storage, and return. The company has seen a real drive in demand for its services due to the convenience.

“Many students and young professionals in Lancaster don’t need a full storage unit. They just need a place to keep a few boxes safe for a couple of months,” said a spokesperson for The Box Co.

“We’ve designed our service to be as hands-off and affordable as possible - you only pay for what you actually store. No more wasted money. No more wasterd space”

Local Entrepreneurs Are Also Making Use

It’s not just students who are taking up the new service. Lancaster’s growing community of self-employed creatives and online sellers are also finding value in modular storage.

Whether it’s stock, supplies, or equipment, a little extra space can make a big difference.

The Box Co. says it’s seeing similar demand from musicians, crafters, and people working from home who want to reclaim their spare room or hallway.

A National Shift in Storage Habits

Across the UK, the self-storage sector is now valued at over £1 billion. According to the Self Storage Association UK, around 82% of customers are individuals, with 18% being businesses.

The number of people booking storage online jumped to 70% in 2024, up from just 62% the year before, showing how tech-led solutions are reshaping the industry.

And with average occupancy rates across traditional self-storage sites falling slightly to 77.5%, there’s increasing room for more flexible, urban-friendly services like box storage.

Lancaster Storage, What Does The Future Look Like?

As Lancaster continues to grow - and more residents look for ways to save space without giving up their stuff - the demand for compact, pay-as-you-go storage is likely to rise.

“It’s not about hoarding stuff,” The Box Co. spokesperson added. “It’s about helping people live more comfortably, whether they’re between moves, travelling, or just need a bit of extra breathing room.”

Lancaster locals can store with The Box Co. over the summer from £3.56 per month per box.