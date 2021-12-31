Lancaster agency creates brand identity for new Rolls-Royce launch

Guy Cookson, Aidan Watt and Charlie Haywood from Hotfoot Design.

Hotfoot Design, a multi-award-winning creative agency based in Lancaster, was tasked with creating a standalone identity for Rolls-Royce SMR that worked seamlessly alongside the existing Rolls-Royce brand.

Rolls-Royce SMR has been established to bring forward and deliver the next generation of low cost, low carbon nuclear power technology.

The project included website design and development, together with printed marketing and exhibition materials, to build trust, establish credibility, and support growth through stakeholder investment.

A marketing image from the campaign.

Charlie Haywood, creative director at Hotfoot Design, said: “Rolls-Royce SMR has a clear vision – to deliver clean, affordable energy for all. Our objective was to create a new website that showcases the new business, its scope and aspirations.

“It has been a real pleasure working with the Rolls-Royce SMR team to develop this project, which has utilised the skills across our team – from design and development through to marketing and strategy.”

The creation of the Rolls-Royce SMR business was announced following a £195m investment from private firms and a £210m grant from the government. When fully operational, the Rolls-Royce SMR programme is expected to create 40,000 UK jobs.

Alastair Evans, director of corporate and government affairs at Rolls-Royce SMR, said: “The whole Hotfoot team have been a pleasure to work with. They respond incredibly quickly with innovative ideas and creative solutions to a range of challenges from web design to collateral production to logo development – making the process seamless and incredibly easy.