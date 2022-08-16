Exclusive: Buyer submits offer for Morecambe's £5m Arndale Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre owned by NewRiver REIT was put on the market in April by marketing agents Realla, who said at the time ‘it is an investment opportunity with a catchment area of over 197,000 people.’

Now on the Realla website here it says the centre is under offer.

The centre was constructed in 1983 from steel with retail accommodation extending to 140,000 sq ft, has six storeys and is on a 15 acre site.

The Arndale Centre in Morecambe currently houses Iceland, Bodycare, Boots, Poundland and others.

Home Bargains left the centre on Christmas Eve 2021, while the Tesco store closed in 2015.

London-based NewRiver REIT took ownership of Morecambe’s Arndale Shopping Centre in a deal worth £14m in 2014.

The sale does not include the Travelodge, which NewRiver REIT sold to a private investor in 2019.