New Zizzi restaurant opens in Lancaster

As we reported in December, Zizzi had announced they would be one of two new restaurants to open in the old BHS building in Market Street.

And this week the doors finally open officially, with general manager Danny Whitaker saying the new eaterie will be “great for the city of Lancaster”.

"Lancaster is a phenomenal city and Zizzi is exceptionally proud to be herer,” he said.

General manager Daniel Whitaker outside the new Zizzi in Lancaster. Photo: Neil Cross

"It’s been a long time in the making.”

Danny added that although Zizzi is famous for its 18ins rustica pizzas, there is something on the menu to suit everyone.

BHS closed in 2016, and work began in 2019 on redeveloping the site.

Loungers plc, a West Country-based restaurant/café/bar group, opened its Gallico Lounge venue next door to Zizzi shortly before Christmas.

Nando's have also said they are due to open an outlet this summer.