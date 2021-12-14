Two new restaurants to open in old BHS building in Lancaster city centre

The former BHS in Market Street.

BHS closed in 2016, and work finally began in 2019 on redeveloping the Market Street site, including new separate shop fronts on the ground floor and new windows on the first floor, enabling the building to be subdivided inside.

And now two firms have confirmed they will be moving into the property - Loungers plc, a West Country-based restaurant/café/bar group, is to open its venue this week, while Italian chain Zizzi are also to open a restaurant.

Loungers is to open Gallico Lounge from Wednesday, creating 25 jobs for local people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside a Loungers restaurant.

Loungers are currently transforming the site into a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios will sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting, in the eclectic style much loved by Lounge aficionados.

Particular attention has been paid to families – there’ll be a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu just for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby-changing facilities are available for the tiny ones.

Sophia Stancer from Loungers said: “The team are eagerly awaiting opening the doors to Gallico Lounge. As well as providing Lancaster with a broad and inclusive food and drink offering, the team will a revolutionise the way the area thinks about the word ‘community’ with ongoing fundraising projects for local charities. The team will look to host events for local groups, too, and everyone is welcome.”

Inside a Loungers restaurant.

A community noticeboard is available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked. The team will also be holding regular fundraising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.

Gallico Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for the best coffee in town, a business lunch with colleagues or a lazy all-day brunch, Gallico Lounge will be the perfect place to relax and unwind.

The all-day menu features everything from tapas and Lounge Burger to packed paninis and mac and cheese. Little Loungers, vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet are well catered for with their very own standalone menus.

The venue, which is said to be dog friendly on its website, will open Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-11pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 9am until midnight.

A typical Loungers meal.

Meanwhile, Zizzi are also advertising for new employees for their new restaurant in the same building.