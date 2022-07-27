Comedian Dom Joly brings his one man tour to Lancaster

Dom Joly’s Holiday Snaps will be on the road from September 13 to November 11, recalling stories of his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots.

From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the 10th series of hit TV

show I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here.

Dom Joly brings his one man tour to Lancaster in September.

He famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and, armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to serve up a tantalising mix of comedy and a sense of danger.

The best-selling author will meet fans after the show to sign copies of his books, including his latest release, Such Miserable Weather – a travelogue revealing Dom’s view of England through the lens of a grumpy, middle-aged man, driving through a historical crisis during the pandemic, in pursuit of happiness and a decent meal.

With his usual eye for funny detail and curious inability to stay out of trouble, Dom meanders around the country on a road trip from hell.

Along the way, he gets stuck up a hill in the Yorkshire Dales, is chatted up by a vampire in Grimsby and visits most of the country’s dullest tourist attractions, so that you never have to.

The show is on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01524 64695.