Women who’ve been exploring the ageing process are exhibiting their creations at Morecambe Library throughout August.

Venus Revisited was inspired by a pilot project last year launched by artist and ceramicist, Kath McDonald from King Street Arts in Lancaster.

It was so popular that there was a waiting list of women wanting to participate so Kath was able to expand activities thanks to support from Arts Council England, the Eric Wright Charitable Trust and NHS Integrated Care Communities in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Venus Revisited has involved 17 women aged from their forties and into their seventies participating in clay and drawing workshops and discussions on how the menopause and ageing affects them.

Some of the exhibits at Venus Revisited in Morecambe Library until August 31.

A group for working women met at the Cornerstone in Lancaster and, for the first time, a group also met at Morecambe Library.

“Venus Revisited has brought women together at this crucial point of their lives, during a change that every woman goes through but isn’t really marked,” said Kath.

“Although recently there’s been more media coverage about the menopause, there’s not many opportunities for women to talk one-to-one about how the changes are affecting them.”

Through the medium of clay, the women have created work reflecting how they see themselves and the way their bodies are changing.

Part of the Venus Revisited exhibition can be seen in the garden at Morecambe Library.

“Clay is a good medium for people to connect to their creativity without worrying too much about it,” said Kath.

“One of the biggest issues we’ve discussed is how women feel invisible as they age and how they are perceived in society, that’s why it’s important to show their work.”

Following creative writing workshops in the autumn, images of the work and women’s written reflections on the ageing process will come together in a publication planned to be distributed to GP surgeries and community settings across the district.

As part of the project, a GP advice session was offered to the women taking part and they’ve produced a booklist of publications they’ve found helpful with the ageing process.

Venus Revisited was initially on display at The Storey and King Street Arts in Lancaster and runs at Morecambe Library until August 31.