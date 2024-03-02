Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across the month, a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this March to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Chorley Theatre, the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre and The Dukes in Lancaster, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire:

A whole host of exciting shows are coming to Lancashire this March. Credit: Getty and submit

Chorley Theatre

March 3: Comedian and BGT winner Jon Courtenay with his show ‘Bigger’

March 6: Comedian Rob Auton with ‘The Rob Auton Show’

March 7: The Big Musical Sing! with the KTB Music Theatre Chorus

March 8: Podcast star/comedian Jamie Hutchinson with his new show ‘Waterslide’

March 9: Manford’s Comedy Club featuring circuit comedians (Jason Manford will not be attending)

March 10: National Theatre Live: Vanya - a screening of a play starring Andrew Scott

March 13-March 16: Popcorn Falls , a comedic play written by James Hindman

March 15: Whiskey In The Jar, a night of Irish music

March 18: Journalist turned comedian Matt Chorley with his show 'Poll Dancer'

March 21: National Theatre Live: The Motive And The Cue - a screening of a play starring Mark Gatiss and Johnny Flynn

March 22: Comedian and TV presenter Stephen Bailey with his show ‘Crass’

March 23: What’s Your Story, Chorley? - featuring 45-minute sessions from authors, playwrights, or local people with stories to tell.

March 23: Musician and journalist John Robb with his spoken word show ‘Do You Believe In The Power of Rock & Roll?’

March 24: Comedian Russell Kane with his show ‘HyperActive Whirlwind’

March 26: Crime in the Studio – Authors Lisa Jewell & CL Taylor in Conversation

March 28-31: The Psychic character Clinton Baptiste with his show ‘Roller Ghoster!’

Comedians (top left clockwise) Russell Kane, Jon Courtenay and Stephen Bailey are coming to Chorley this month. Credit: Getty/submit

Blackpool Winter Gardens

March 1-2: Danceworx - the Preston & Garstang dance school present their annual showcase

March 2-3: Fylde Coast Festival Tea Dance – an interactive dance event afternoon Tea included.

March 6-9: Legally Blonde The Musical

March 12: Celebration of Music, A Night at the Musicals – presented by Millfield College and featuring schools fromacross the Fylde Coast.

March 15: 80’s Weekender – a night of 80’s music nostalgia at the Empress Ballroom presented by Soft Cell star Marc Almond

March 15: Re-Take That – a Take That tribute band also performing Robbie William’s biggest solo singles

March 16: The Magic of The Beatles - celebration of the biggest band in musical history

March 16: 80’s Weekender - a night of 80’s music nostalgia presented by syntho-pop band Heaven 17, also featuring DJ Rusty Egan.

March 30: Valhalla - an indoor festival celebrating all things Rock from the creators of UK Tribute Festivals that brought us Rock Fest.

Marc Almond (left) and Heaven 17 right) are both hosting 80’s Weekender events at the Winter Gardens. Credit: Getty

Blackpool Grand Theatre

March 1 - March 2: Oh What A Lovely War - satirical, moving musical about the First World War.

March 3: Something About George - a musical tribute to George Harrison presented by West End actor and musician Daniel Taylor

March 7 - March 10: Whittaker’s World At Your Feet - an entertainment extravaganz by Whittaker’s Dance and Drama Centre

March 12 - March 13: The Gruffalo’s Child - a new stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson’s much-loved tale

The Gruffalo's Child comes to the Blackpool Grand Theatre this month

March 14: Comedian and social media star Sophie McCartney with her show 'Tired & Tested'

March 15: Comedian Tim Vine with his show 'Breeeep!' at 7.30pm. Tickets £29.50

March 16: Let’s Dance by Blackpool Symphony Orchestra - a whirlwind journey through music inspired by dance

March 19: contemporary dance company Motionhouse present NOBODY – A Dance-Circus Adventure

March 20: The Roy Orbison Story - Barry Steele takes you on a musical journey through the rock and roll hall of fame

March 21: Irish Annie’s - a musical comedy starring TV favourite Ricky Tomlinson, Catherine Rice and Asa Murphy.

March 22: Comedian Daniel O’Reilly with his show ‘Out Of Character’

March 23: Madama Butterfly - an award-winning opera opera

March 24: Sunday Night at The Grand - a variety show rstarring comedy legend and BGT finalist Steve Royle, Ben Nickless and outstanding vocalist Benjamin Moss (The Voice) plus many more! Hosted by Gaz Jenkins.

March 27 - Saturday, March 30: Blackpool Operatic Society with Singin’ In The Rain

March 31 and Monday, April 1: The Sooty Show featuring the iconic characters Sooty, Soo and Sweep.

The Dukes, Lancaster

March 7-9: Comedian Daniel Kitson with his show ‘Collaborator’

March 9: Comedian Justin Moorhouse with his show ‘Stretch & Think’

March 14: Showwomen, a stage performance followed by a discussion

March 15-16: The Dreamcatcher - a stage production by the Dukes Young Company

March 15: National Theatre Live: Vanya - a screening of a play starring Andrew Scott

March 16: Friend (The One With Gunther) - a parody theatre show

March 20-21: Lines - a stage show following post-colonial themes

March 21: Comedian Paul Foot with his show ‘Dissolve’

The comedian Paul Foot is bringing his show ‘Dissolve’ to The Dukes on March 21

March 26-March 30: Unhomely: Three Tales of Terror - a stage show by the Book of Darkness & Light in Association with LittleMighty

March 30: Confessions of a Teletubby - a spoken word show performed by Nikky Smedley, who played LaLa in the original Teletubbies

March 31: Spot's Birthday Party - an interactive and accessible show by Sam Bradshaw Productions

Notable shows from across East Lancs

March 9: Rap collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew at King George's Hall, Blackburn

March 22: Comedian Andy Parsons with his show ‘Baffingly Optimistic’ at the Darwen Library Theatre

March 24: Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano di Prima and his wife, Dancing with the Stars professional Giada Lini with their dance show ‘Believe: My Life on Stage’