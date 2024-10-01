Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keep fabulously busy in the run up to Halloween with the new array of shows coming to Lancashire in October…

Across October a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From singing superstars to serious plays to musicals and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this October to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Marc Brenners

Oct 1-5: An Officer and a Gentleman – Prepare to be swept off your feet with this musical based on the award-winning 80s movie set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie. Tickets from £23.75

Oct 3-5: Chicago – Join the Winter Gardens’ resident youth theatre company; Red Rose Theatre Works, as they take you back to a time of murder, showbiz, manipulation and a whole lotta jazz as they proudly present Chicago – Teen Edition. Tickets from £18.25, concessions available.

Oct 4-6: Clubland Weekender – Clubland Events brings its weekender to Winter Gardens for the 3rd year running, featuring live performances from Cascada, Basshunter, Billy Gillies & Ultrabeat with a whole host of special guests. Day tickets from £50.28, weekend ticket £95.49

Oct 10-12: Jane McDonald – The much-loved singing sensation and star of stage and screen is back with a new tour for 2024. Called ‘All My Love’, Jane will perform well loved songs and new material penned by Jane herself. Sold out.

Jane McDonald's show at the Winter Gardens has already sold out. | submit

Oct 13-19: Britain’s Got Talent Auditions – This is your exclusive opportunity to be part of the action and join the audience for one of the biggest TV shows in the UK. Become the 5th judge as you sit alongside Ant & Dec and the celebrity judges, witnessing jaw-dropping performances live on stage. Fully booked.

Oct 19-21: Sequence Dance Festival – The Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival will celebrate its 74th anniversary in 2024, hosted in the magnificent Empress Ballroom at the Winter Gardens. The highlight of the festival will be the prestigious British Sequence Championships. One day ticket £32.55, two day ticket £47.95 and three day ticket £78.75

Oct 29- 31: Sweeney Todd Immersive – Step into the dark and thrilling world of Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, presented by Encore Productions at the Pavilion Theatre, and witness a musical thriller that cuts deeper than ever before. An Immersive Theatrical Event, this isn’t just a show; it’s an experience that surrounds you, engulfs you, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Tickets from £34.35

A scene from a previous Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival | submit

Blackpool Grand

Oct 1: Hancock’s Half Hour – A hilarious celebration of legendary comedian Tony Hancock in a new stage production starring John Hewer, which perfectly recreates three ‘lost’ episodes from the original TV series Hancock’s Half Hour. Tickets from £17.

Oct 2: Psychic Sally – The nation’s favourite psychic Sally Morgan brings you her latest live show which will have you on the edge of your seat, as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century.Tickets £29.

Oct 4: Starchitects from Motionhouse – A joyful cosmic adventure for the whole family from world-renowned dance-circus company Motionhouse. This exhilarating new work features the company’s highly physical style, which integrates elements of circus and acrobatics with breathtaking dance and digital imagery. Tickets £15 with £10 family and school tickets available.

Starchitects by Motionhouse. Credit: Dan Tucker | Dan Tucker

Oct 5: Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love - The Meat Loaf Story 2024 – A brand-new production featuring over 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits. With an incredible stage set and ten-piece live band, combined with Steve’s well-known sense of humour and stage presence, this show will take you on a nostalgic trip back in time.Tickets £37.

Oct 6: Defying Gravity West End Women – A thrilling celebration of truly talented women who have made their mark on the West End Stage. Featuring best loved songs from top stage musicals fall performed by a cast of incredible vocalists and an all-female band. Tickets from £27.75.

Oct 9-12: Wonder Boy – An ‘audaciously inventive’ production that’s packed with playful humour, dazzling visuals and original music to tell the inspiring tale from Ross Willis about the power of communication. Tickets from £18.50 with concessions/group/schools’ rates available and a FREE Education Pack available.

A scene from Wonder Boy | submit

Oct 13: Dancing In The Streets – Get ready to relive the iconic sound of Motown in a spectacular celebration of classic music from the heart of the Motor City - Detroit. Join incredible vocalists and a full live band as they recreate some of the world’s most influential and enduring songs. Tickets from £28.

Oct 15-19: Cluedo 2 – Top comedy crime caper based on the classic Hasbro board game which stars Strictly Come Dancing champion and TV star Ellie Leach as Miss Scarlett and famous Casualty face Jason Durr as Colonel. Meet a host of new suspects, a new house, and lot of new bodies in this all-new tale of murder, mystery and secret passageways set in the swinging 1960s. Tickets from £22.50 with concessions and group rates available.

Oct 19: Danesha by Stefanie Reynolds – This bold and brilliant new drama, set in Preston, is a thrilling celebration of a young girl coming of age and explores black culture, queer joy and finding and loving your authentic self. Tickets £17.50.

Oct 20: The Bon Jovi Experience: 30th Anniversary Tour – The only Bon Jovi show to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself is back in a Blaze of Glory in a brand-new production for the 30 th anniversary tour. Tickets from £25.

Oct 22-26: Mike Leigh’s Abigail’s Party – A thrilling new production of Mike Leigh’s classic cult comedy. Enjoy this award-winning play as you have never seen it before as acclaimed new theatrical talent Jack Bradfield breathes exciting new life into the biting black comedy that first appeared on stage in 1977. Tickets from £19.50 withgroup/school rates available and concessions for under 16s.

Oct 23-25: Rank: A Tale from Paradise Heights – Catch the latest gripping instalment of the terrifying Tales from Paradise Heights series from the award-winning writer/director Joe O’Byrne if you dare. Tickets £17.50. (Free Pre-Show Talk on Oct 23).

Oct 27: Legends: The Divas – Three icons of music. Six decades of hits. One amazing concert featuring the music of Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, and Beyonce Knowles. Tickets £33.

Oct 29-Nov 3: Heathers The Musical – This record-breaking musical will make a sensational stop in Blackpool for one week only. This high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time and is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman. Tickets from £17.50 with group rates and 1894 Club concessions available.

Abigail’s Party (left) and Heathers The Musical (right) come to the Grand in October. | submit

Chorley Theatre

Oct 2: Mark Thomas– The comedian and political activist’s latest stand-up show ‘‘Gaffa Tapes’ promisesjokes, rants, politics, play and the occasional sing song. Tickets £18.50, concessions available.

Oct 4-5: Chorley Live – Chorley’s annual live music festival returns for 2024, and the theatre will be hosting acts on 2 stages over 2 nights. Entry via a £5 wristband.

Oct 11: Terence Blacker – The musician/songwriter new show ‘Oh God, Now What? Songs for the Age of Anxiety’ provides the perfect musical antidote to the daily news, as he celebrates the best and worst of the past decade or so with a show of subversive wit and warmth guaranteed to banish your 21st century blues. Tickets £13

Oct 12: Andrew Ryan – The comedian’s new show ‘Let Me Know How You Get On’ comes after a sell-out tour in 2022/23 and promises to be his biggest and best yet. Sold out.

L to R: Andrew Ryan, Mark Thomas and Terence Blacker – just three of the comedians performing in Chorley in October. | Various

Oct 14-19: Lucan – A CADOS Production, written and Directed by Mark Jones, about the life of Lord “Lucky” Lucan which is one of privilege and entitlement, full of fast-living, scandals and victims. Tickets £10

Oct 19: The Totally Improvised Musical – An evening of unscripted and unmissable songs and laughter. Tickets £8

Oct 20: Nigel Planer & Henry Normal – Comedy legend, actor and writer Nigel joins BBC Radio 4’s ‘poet in reticence’ Henry to reunite a team that entertains, educates and informs. Expect poetry, stories, jokes, Q & A, fun, knitwear and a few surprises. Tickets £17.50, concessions available

Oct 24: Jeff Innocent – The British Comedian of the Year Winner and social media sensation is back for the second half of his debut nationwide tour, Smart Casual. Tickets £18.50

Oct 25: Gavin Webster –the stand up comedian of over 30 years is on tour with his ‘Evening Of Swearing and Shouting’ to share his jokes, routines and set pieces, his one liners, dark observations, sardonic ukulele comedy songs and verbal crash bang wallops. Tickets £14

Oct 26: Carl Hutchinson – The comedian is back for a third consecutive back-to-back tour, this one called ‘Today Years Old’. Tickets £17.50

Oct 30: Mitch Benn – The comedian’s new show ‘The Point’ promises to tell us all what the POINT of comedy – and much else besides – might be. Tickets £18

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Oct 2-3: Jason Manford – The comediansteps back on stage to try out brand new materialahead of his UK & Ireland Arena Tour ‘A Manford All Seasons – Work in Progress’. Tickets £22.50

Oct 11-19: Blackadder II: Head, Potato and Chains – After last year’s successful show, Footlights will be returning to Elizabethan England this October for three more Blackadder II stories. Tickets £12, concessions available

Oct 23: Swan Lake – Crown Ballet returns this year to the UK to enchant you with the delightful production of Swan Lake. Tickets £24, concessions and child prices available

Oct 24: The Legend of Barry White - Let The Music Play! – The only UK touring show dedicated to the maestro and legend Barry White. Tickets £26.50

Oct 25: Temple of Delusion – The stars of CBBC’S number one show “Danny and Mick” are embarking on a new adventure and theatre tour for 2024 Tickets £16, concessions and child prices available

Oct 26-27: Happy Feet Theatre School presents “That’s Entertainment 2024” – An extravaganza of dance and musical theatre, showcasing students in many spectacular numbers. Tickets £12, child £10

Oct 28: Maisie Adam – Fresh from Live At The Apollo, A League Of Their Own and Have I Got News For You, Maisie Adam is heading back out on tour with a brand new show called ‘Appraisal’. Tickets £21

Comedians Jason Manford (left) and Maisie Adam (right) are both performing at the Lancaster Grand Theatre in October. Credit: Getty | Getty

Oct 29: Magical Mozart by Candlelight – From the producers of A Viennese Strauss Gala, this fully costumed show immerses you in the wonderful music and the classical baroque world of one of the world’s greatest romantic composers. Tickets £22.50, concessions available.

Oct 30: Beautiful Trauma - The Live Pink Show – A high-octane live band show from start to finish featuring Stacy Green with the attitude and style of Pink. Tickets £24.50

Oct 31: The Magic of Motown – Back with its 20th Anniversary Tour, expect hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular. Tickets £32

Notable shows from across East Lancs

Oct 2 and 16: comedian Paddy McGuinness brings his ‘Nearly there WIP warm up show’ to the Darwen Library Theatre. Sold out

Oct 3: comedian and political activist Mark Thomas brings his latest stand-up show ‘Gaffa Tapes’ to Darwen Library TheatreTickets £20, concessions available.

Oct 4: Scouting for Girls bring their ‘The Place We Used To Meet - Part 2’ tour toKing George's Hall. Tickets £31

Oct 11: comedian Alfie Brown brings his show ‘Open Hearted Human Enquiry’ to the Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £15

Oct 12: comedian Rhod Gilbert brings his show ‘The Giant Grapefruit’ to King George’s Hall. Tickets £37

Oct 17: comedian Jimmy Carr brings his new show ‘Laughs Funny’ to King George’s Hall. Tickets £37

Scouting for Girls, Jimmy Carr and Rhod Gilbert are all performing in East Lancashire this month. | Various

Oct 18: comedian Dan Nightingale hosts an evening featuringsome of his favourite comediansat the Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £16.50

Oct 25: comedian Carl Hutchinson brings his new show ‘Today Years Old’ to the Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £19

Oct 25: An evening with the Blackburn Rovers legends Colin Hendry, Tim Sherwood, Chris Sutton, Tim Flowers and Tony Gale is on at King George’s Hall.Tickets £37

Oct 26: comedian Freddy Quinne brings his show ‘In Sickness’ to Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £13.50

Oct 26: Writer and adventurer Simon Reeves brings his show ‘To the Ends of the World’ to King George’s Hall. Tickets £31.50

Oct 31: Post-punk band Peter Hook and the Light will be performing both Substance Albums by Joy Division and New Order live at King George’s Hall. Sold out.

