Running is a great way to keep fit and proven to boost your mental health, so why not enter one or more of the races taking place across the county this spring and into summer.
Here are 10 fun runs and races in Lancashire in May, June and July ...
1. Sunday, May 8, 9am-1pm
Chorley 10k - a well-established event that in its first year sold out within just a couple of weeks. Log onto www.derianhouse.co.uk/events/chorley-10k for details
Photo: jpi
2. Sunday, May 8, 9.30am-1pm
Chorley 2k Family Fun Run - If you're not up for the 10k then why not do the 2k instead?
Photo: jpi
3. Sunday, May 8, 11am-1pm
Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k - one of Trinity Hospice's biggest and longest-running events. Suitable for both new and experienced runners, aged 11 upwards. Log on to www.brianhouse.org.uk/our-events/detail/beaverbrooks-fun-run for details
Photo: jpi
4. Sunday, May 8, 10am
Yarrow River Bluebell 10k Trail Run is one of two races held in the Yarrow Country Park, Chorley. Registration is closed but you can still spectate and cheer the runners on
Photo: pb