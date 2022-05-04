Get your race on

Lancashire fun runs and races: Here are 10 events taking place in May, June and July 2022 and how you can take part

Fun-runners, amateur joggers and serious racers will be lining up in their thousands over the next three months as a variety of fun runs and races take place across Lancashire.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:14 pm

Running is a great way to keep fit and proven to boost your mental health, so why not enter one or more of the races taking place across the county this spring and into summer.

Here are 10 fun runs and races in Lancashire in May, June and July ...

1. Sunday, May 8, 9am-1pm

Chorley 10k - a well-established event that in its first year sold out within just a couple of weeks. Log onto www.derianhouse.co.uk/events/chorley-10k for details

Photo: jpi

Photo Sales

2. Sunday, May 8, 9.30am-1pm

Chorley 2k Family Fun Run - If you're not up for the 10k then why not do the 2k instead?

Photo: jpi

Photo Sales

3. Sunday, May 8, 11am-1pm

Beaverbrooks Blackpool 10k - one of Trinity Hospice's biggest and longest-running events. Suitable for both new and experienced runners, aged 11 upwards. Log on to www.brianhouse.org.uk/our-events/detail/beaverbrooks-fun-run for details

Photo: jpi

Photo Sales

4. Sunday, May 8, 10am

Yarrow River Bluebell 10k Trail Run is one of two races held in the Yarrow Country Park, Chorley. Registration is closed but you can still spectate and cheer the runners on

Photo: pb

Photo Sales
LancashireRunning
Next Page
Page 1 of 3