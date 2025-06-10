The Gold’s second series will continue on the BBC - but how many episodes are left? 👀

The Gold is back after a two year break.

Viewers can expect a new episode in a matter of hours.

But how many are left in the series?

The tale of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and its aftermath will continue with the latest episode of The Gold. After a two-year wait the acclaimed show has returned and viewers are being treated to multiple episodes a week.

Hugh Bonneville leads the cast of the historical drama - while plenty other familiar faces also appear in the series. The Beeb was forced into moving the show around on the schedule due to live sports.

But how many episodes are left in the second series? Here’s all you need to know:

When is The Gold next on TV?

Tom Cullen (John Palmer) and Joshua Samuels (Jerren) in The Gold series 2 | BBC

Viewers have been forced to wait an extra 24 hours for the second episode of the new season. The Gold will continue on BBC One tonight (June 10) after being pushed back due to Wales’ world cup qualifier against Belgium taking its normal slot last night (June 9).

The latest episode is due to start at 9pm this evening and it will run for an hour once again. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The police investigation into the Brink's-Mat robbery spreads overseas, as evidence comes in that the proceeds from the bullion heist are being laundered through growing international criminal networks.”

How many episodes of The Gold are left in series 2?

First making its debut back in early 2023, fans of the historical drama have faced a lengthy wait for the show to return. It took more than two years for the second series to arrive but it is finally here.

The first season of The Gold had six episodes - which is often the length of a BBC (or ITV) drama. For series two, it will also have six episodes and will be broadcast over the course of three weeks.

However if you can’t wait for the next episode, the full boxset became available on BBC iPlayer on Sunday (June 8). Both seasons can be binged right now.

