This is who was fired in The Apprentice week 9 👇

The Apprentice candidates took on TV shopping this week.

It followed last week’s historic result as both teams lost.

But who was left in the bargain bin?

The Apprentice returned after a pair of bloodbath episodes that saw the cast of candidates significantly cut. Lord Sugar uttered his iconic ‘you’re fired’ phrase four times in just two weeks.

The remaining candidates were seriously looking to impress after making history last week - and not for a good reason. Both teams lost after the hot sauce challenge went down in flames.

But who was the latest candidate to hear the dreaded ‘you’re fired’? Here’s all you need to know:

What was the task on The Apprentice this week?

The Apprentice: Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, Tim Campbell: Picture: Naked, Ray Burmiston | BBC

For the ninth week, Lord Sugar set the remaining candidates the challenge of TV shopping. They had to pick products and pitch for star items - before the cameras were then switched on.

Half of the teams had to be on presenting duties as it was broadcast to the nation, with the others in the gallery - to give directions.

Who was fired on The Apprentice in week 9?

The latest candidate to be fired was Max England. He was given his marching orders after making some dreadful product choices for the task - including a picnic blanket and an inflatable kayak.

Which candidates were in the boardroom this week?

Because they were on the losing side, project manager Max had the unenviable task of picking candidates to join them in the final boardroom. He selected Dean and Chisola.

It was a close shave for Dean as it almost sounded as if Lord Sugar was ramping up a ‘regrettably you’re fired’ - but it was a final warning instead.

Recap what happened in The Apprentice week 9

The episode started with a trip to the ‘cinema room’ in the house, not long after the candidates returned from the boardroom last week. But it wasn’t a cosy movie night on the schedule - instead it was Lord Sugar setting the task: TV selling.

The project managers were: Max, because of his experience with livestreaming - ahead of Dean. Liam took on the mantel as well - for the first time in the process - although the edit showed Mia being heavily involved yet again.

The first big choice for Liam was deciding on the presenting team - and those who would be in the gallery behind the scenes. Despite a strong pitch from Jordan, he went with Mia as his partner for the selling team.

Arriving to pick the potential items, Mia was strongly against either of the first two they were shown. While Amber-Rose and Chisola, on the other team, were much more effusive.

Project manager Liam and Dean found themselves smitten by some rather strange items - like an inflatable kayak. Tim chimed in with the damning verdict that they were picking things “they liked” not what may best appeal to potential customers.

Jordan’s earlier snub from the presenting team continued to boil over as he spent most of the time with the items demonstrating what he would have offered selling them. Karen was very withering when it cut to her voice over.

There was a tug-of-war over the air fryer as both teams wanted to get their hands on it. But the client went with Mia and Liam in the end because of the former’s catering background.

Amber-Rose and Chisola were not impressed by the inflatable kayak - especially at its price tag. They weren’t exactly excited by the picnic blanket either but we did get some incredible facial reactions from Tim.

Jordan and Anisa returned with a smart coffee machine and a leopard-print robe, but Karen pointed out they were sparse with the key details.

The live selling started with Amber-Rose and Chisola and we were treated to a rare glimpse of an off-duty Lord Sugar and one of his relatives (possibly his grandson). They were on-hand to cast their verdicts - declaring the inflatable kayak as “too niche”.

He was full of praise for Chisola’s skills but lambasted the choice of trying to sell a picnic blanket. Lord Sugar declared “you’ve got to be kidding”.

The Apprentice is back | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

The duo found themselves in hot water over their expensive hand light - including having to retract multiple claims. But Lord Sugar repeatedly asked “what does it do” and I’m not exactly sure we ever got the answer.

Next-up it was Mia and Liam’s turn at selling - starting with the leopard print robe. It was night and day compared to the first lot, but it quickly went off the rails with the second product - as Liam once again struggled and the coffee machine seemed to struggle to actually follow the Alexa command.

And despite the popularity of air fryers right now, they really struggled with selling their star item. It didn’t exactly fryer off the shelves (you didn’t think I could go a full recap without a dreadful pun did you).

The last item of the day was a hoover - which seemed to get the better of Liam. He struggled to assemble it and Lord Sugar declared “what are you doing, you dipstick”.

Did Lord Sugar make the right decision this week? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .