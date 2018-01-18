Lancaster pub welcomes heavy mix of acts from the British Isles and beyond

The Bobbin in Lancaster has released a varied programme of live music taking things right through to April.

Event programmer Jed Saint, director of Rawkus Events, has handpicked bands from Manchester, Liverpool, Bolton, Newcastle and Huddersfield to play alongside Lancaster acts for what is shaping up to be a heavy rock infused few months at the Cable Street pub.

Promethium.

On January 20, Glasgow based post hardcore four piece Tenements perform alongside Citadels and Kirkham based “loud metalcore vocalist” Kriss Fogg.

On January 26, heavy rock continues with Stoke-on-Trent based Black Coast who “absolutely hammered it on our heavy day of Lancaster Music Festival ‘16...and return bigger, beefier and better with a bunch more filthy Southern-fried riffs”, according to Jed.

Support comes from “powerful, frantic hardcore” London based band Cove, and Corby based Sharkteeth Grinder.

On February 2, Lancaster five piece metal band Promethium take to the stage after a while off the local scene.

Megaran

They’ll be promoting their third album Faces of War, where support takes the form of Manchester four piece heavy metal band Prognosis.

To find out more about the album, read an interview with Promethium guitarist Daniel Lovett-Horn HERE

Then on February 9, Huddersfield five piece Mr Shiraz bring a dash of “Northern Groove Punk” to the venue, alongside Bolton based five piece garage punk rockers The Papashangos and Lancaster five piece alt-rockers Dear Francis.

Needing little introduction, Lancaster five piece whiskey slugging folk rock troubadours Dead Man’s Hand take to the stage on February 17, followed a week later by a performance from Philadelphia based “nerdcore rapper” Megaran, as part of a celebration of all things hip-hop, with further sets from Lancaster’s Carpe, New York’s Sammus, and Manchester’s Illerstate.

Read more HERE

Echoic, Kill The Ideal and Mirror perform on March 2, followed by Italy’s Amber Town with Lancaster’s Fighting Bears and Kriss Fogg in support on March 3.

On April 28 catchy Geordies with crunchy guitars Northern Horizon make their Lancaster debut, with support from Northshore UK who play “chirpy guitar/bass interplayed with passionate vocals”.

Lancaster pop-punkers Fallingfree complete the line up.