MAFS UK has seen a handful of exits so far in series 10 - but who has left? 👰📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Married at First Sight UK is continuing this week.

Some of the original couples have called it quits.

But who is still together - and who has left?

A new week has begun on Married at First Sight UK but not all the original couples remain in the process. The much talked-about dating experiment is back for its 10th series on E4.

MAFS UK cast will be heading to a super-sized commitment ceremony this evening (October 27). However, viewers have already seen a few of the cast members quit so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But will there be more exits this week? Here is the latest:

Who has quit MAFS UK so far?

The Married at First Sight UK series 10 cast. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Out of the twelve couples who took the step of being Married at First Sight in series 10, two have already left the process. Question marks remain around another pair and their future.

Anita decided to leave during the very first commitment ceremony, having not felt the spark with husband Paul. Paul quickly followed and departed the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was for a while the only exit, however at the fourth commitment ceremony, Sarah and Dean decided to leave the show. They have split and are no longer together.

Plenty of questions remain about Joe’s place in the process. He opted to move to a separate apartment from wife Maeve and didn’t take part in Love/ Hate week.

He was missing for parts of last week due to his grandfather’s funeral and did not attend the fourth commitment ceremony. Will he be calling it quits soon as well?

Which couples are still together?

There are still nine couples still together and one up in the air. As previously mentioned, the future of Maeve and Joe remains less than certain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other couples still together - at least before Monday night’s (October 27) super-sized commitment ceremony episode includes:

Keye and Davide

Grace and Ashley

Nelly and Steven

Leigh and Leah

Juliar-Ruth and Divarni

Rebecca and Bailey

Abigail and John

Leisha and Reiss

April and Leo

When is Married at First Sight UK on this week?

The show has kept viewers on their toes in October, including moving start time and shortening the number of episodes each week. MAFS UK is currently on Sundays to Wednesdays including tonight (October 27).

Episodes on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays start at the usual time of 9pm. However, there is an early start of 8pm on Wednesdays currently due to Celebrity Traitors.

E4 has also dropped the Thursday evening episodes, at least in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn why MAFS UK is not airing the usual five episodes per week, as has been the case in past seasons. Plus see when Celebrity Traitors is on this week - since it has caused MAFS UK into a schedule change.